Soulman's Bar-B-Que Brings Back Boss Hog Sandwich

Back by popular demand, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is welcoming the return of the Boss Hog, a hefty sandwich full of hickory-smoked ham, pulled pork, sausage, and bacon piled high on the one and only Original King’s Hawaiian bun, for a limited time March 1 – April 30, 2023 . Guests can try the Boss Hog at any of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que’s 19 North Texas Locations.

“The first time the Boss Hog was on our menu in 2016, our customers fell absolutely in love with it. When it made its triumphant return in 2021, the love affair continued. Now, in 2023, the Boss Hog is ready to win over the hearts and appetites of North Texans once again,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

In the Soulman’s tradition, the mouthwatering meats on the Boss Hog are cooked low and slow over hickory heat. New for 2023, the perfectly proportioned combination of ham, pulled pork, sausage, and topped with crispy bacon, now rests deliciously on a King’s Hawaiian bun bringing the smoky sweetness of the sandwich full circle.

Priced at $8.99 for the sandwich and $13.99 for the combination meal that includes one of Soulman’s signature homemade sides and a 32-ounce drink. The Boss Hog is available at all 19 Soulman’s locations for a limited time.

“As we look forward to celebrating fifty years of bringing North Texans our tried-and-true bar-b-que, we are always excited to revisit the limited-time favorites that graced our menus during that time. The Boss Hog has always been a standout. It’s not only a fun sandwich to make, but it has also clearly made an impression on our customers. So, here we are and the Boss Hog is BACK!” Randle says.