Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Mabank location, marking a year of record-breaking performance, local employment, and meaningful community contributions throughout Kaufman and Henderson counties.

Since opening its doors in July 2024, the Soulman’s Mabank location at 101 S 3rd St, Mabank, TX 75147, has quickly become a favorite dining destination for both residents and visitors. In just twelve months, the store has exceeded all expectations in sales and customer traffic, becoming one of the fastest-growing locations in the beloved Texas-born BBQ chain’s 50-year history.

“We knew Mabank was special from the moment we started this journey,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “The community welcomed us with open arms, and the response has been incredible. Our team here has gone above and beyond, and we’re grateful for the chance to serve this area—not just with great food, but with a commitment to giving back.”

From day one, Soulman’s has focused on hiring local talent, with the majority of its Mabank team members residing in Henderson County and Kaufman County. These jobs have created opportunities for growth, leadership, and service within the community.

In keeping with its longstanding tradition of community involvement, Soulman’s has also made charitable contributions to organizations and causes in both Mabank and neighboring Gun Barrel City. From supporting school fundraisers to partnering with local first responders and nonprofits, Soulman’s has proudly invested in the people who have made its success possible.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” Randle added. “It’s not just about serving great BBQ—it’s about being a good neighbor.”

“Soulman’s has been a terrific contributor too our community,” said Mayor Randy Teague. “Whether they’re serving up their famous BBQ or providing for community events, they are a class act. We are proud to have them in Mabank and appreciate their family atmosphere, great food, community investment, and fantastic business model. Congratulations to Soulman’s on their first year in Mabank – and here’s to many more!”

Over the years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has been consistently recognized for its commitment to community, quality and flavor, earning numerous accolades such as Best Regional Barbecue Chains to Try at Least Once (2025), Best Roadside Restaurants in America (2024), Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2024), the Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020), and one of the Best Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018). These awards reflect the brand’s deep roots in Texas BBQ culture and its ongoing dedication to excellence in food and service.