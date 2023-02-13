Soulman's Bar-B-Que Hires Sherry Elbow as Director of Marketing

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has announced that the family-owned and operated bar-b-que mainstay in North Texas, has hired Sherry Elbow as Director of Marketing. Elbow will lead the day-to-day execution of local and brand marketing programs to bring the brand to life across multiple touchpoints, including advertising, promotions, social media, and mass communication.

“As Soulman’s continues our tradition of product innovation and operational excellence in each of our current 19 North Texas locations, we know how important it is to have a seasoned pro at the helm as we embark on regional growth and the constantly changing consumer landscape. Sherry has proven herself as an extremely talented marketing professional throughout her career, and we are fortunate to have her join our team for continued success in 2023 and beyond,” says Brett Randle CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

Elbow joins the Soulman’s team with more than two decades of marketing experience in leadership roles at companies such as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Dickey’s Barbecue, TGI Fridays, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

“My goal for Soulman's is to strengthen the brand's overall position within the North Texas region through the execution of strategic and streamlined marketing campaigns that support sales traffic growth and overall positive reputation. We intend to grow and scale field marketing, amplify the brand voice, and focus on digital activation to enhance our footprint both in-person and online,” she says.

“The countdown has begun for Soulman’s 50th anniversary in 2024,” says Randle. “We are proud of the successes, growth, and family history that the last 50 years represent and we are confident that Sherry will be a big part of helping us usher in the next era for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.”