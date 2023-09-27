Soulman's Bar-B-Que Launches New Sandwiches in Partnership with King's Hawaiian

Two beloved culinary fan favorites are teaming up to bring heightened deliciousness to tables everywhere. King's Hawaiian – the makers of the #1 branded roll in the U.S. – and Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, the beloved family-owned-and-operated bar-b-que mainstay since 1974, are finding new ways to bring their shared palate pleasers to the people of North Texas.

“This year, we introduced two limited-time sandwiches at Soulman’s, The Boss Hog and The Wild Hog, both served on King’s Hawaiian Rolls, and the feedback was exceptionally positive,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “Our low-and-slow smoked meats in these sandwiches are extra delectable when paired with the perfectly sweet flavor and soft, fluffy texture King’s Hawaiian is known for. So, we’ve been exploring and working together on some even bigger ideas for new offerings. This year, Soulman’s holiday meals will now include a 12-count package of King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.”

“As two family-owned companies – Soulmans for almost 50 years and King’s Hawaiian for more than 70 – with a shared vision for the creation of meaningful meals that bring people together, this partnership just made sense to us,” continues Randle.

As Soulman’s Bar-B-Que looks forward to celebrating fifty years of bringing North Texas tried-and-true bar-be-que, Randle says that “part of the excitement of the future of Soulman’s is the prospect of shared partnerships in the hospitality industry, especially when finding new ways to appeal to the appetites of our customers. We expect next year, our official 50th is going to be full of culinary collaborations and celebrations across all of our 19 North Texas locations.”