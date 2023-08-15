Soulman's Bar-B-Que Launches The Wild Hog Sandwich

Since 1974, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has been serving up their signature bar-b-que to the legions of their loyal fans in North Texas. Beginning August 14th, customers have the chance to sink their teeth into The Wild Hog, a new sandwich full of hickory-smoked pulled pork mixed in Soulman’s original bar-b-que sauce, creamy coleslaw, and crispy pickles, served on a sweet King’s Hawaiian Bun and with Soulman’s signature BBQ Ranch. Priced at just $7.99 for the sandwich only or $11.99 for the combination meal that includes one of Soulman’s signature homemade sides and a 16-ounce drink, this delicious new item will be available at all 19 Soulman’s Bar-B-Que locations for a limited time.

Fast on the heels of the wildly successful limited-time return of the Boss Hog sandwich earlier this year, The Wild Hog is sure to please Soulman’s purists and culinary adventure-seekers alike.

“We have more fun creating and innovating our signature bar-b-que, and The Wild Hog is the newest way we are kicking up our sandwich offerings,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

As Soulman’s Bar-B-Que looks forward to celebrating fifty years of bringing North Texas tried-and-true bar-be-que, Randle says that “part of the excitement we have each and every day is finding new ways to appeal to the appetites of the friends and neighbors we have both in our own communities and for those who travel distances to taste our signature bar-b-que. While we will always have our traditional menu items, being creative and conscientious with our menu is also a big part of what has made Soulman’s successful for the past fifty years and will keep the momentum going for many, many, more anniversaries.”