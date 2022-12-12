Soulman's Bar-B-Que Opens 19th North Texas Location

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is open for business at its 19th North Texas location at 4500 Sycamore School Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76133. North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que is now serving up their award-winning smoked meats and sides in its first Fort Worth location.

“Fort Worth is an iconic city in North Texas and Soulman's is proud to become a part of it,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. As a family-owned and operated company for more than 45 years, Soulman’s has become regionally known for its dedication to service, community involvement, and quality standards.

“We take pride in everything we do and that includes our exciting opening of the Sycamore School Road location, our first in Fort Worth. We believe strongly in the North Texas communities we serve and make it our mission to support local schools, sports & recreation, faith & family organizations, and the business community that drives success for our neighbors and friends,” says Randle.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has seen success year-over-year, even when faced with challenges, by keeping innovation, accessibility, and customer service as foundational elements of their business. The past few years have included digital integration to operations through order processing, app development, staff training, and operational streamlining. Research and development of menu items resulted in the rollout of a new line of customizable menu offerings including the Build Your Own Bowl, inspired by the award-winning Soul Bowl.

“Whether in-store dining, ordering takeout or our dynamic catering, we are confident that our Fort Worth debut will be positively benefitted by the extraordinary measures we take to keep our customers happy and well-fed,” says Randle.