Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is open for business at its 20th North Texas location at 480 Grapevine Highway, Hurst Texas 76054. North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que is now serving up its award-winning smoked meats and sides in its second Hurst location In celebration of the newest location, on Saturday, June 1st, competitors in the Soulman’s signature rib-eating contest vied for both bragging rights and a charity donation. The Mayor of Hurst, Henry Wilson, won the contest securing a donation for 6 Stones, the HEB non-profit that has been serving area families and individuals in need since 2009, by providing emergency assistance with food, clothing and resources, revitalizing homes, giving backpacks, school supplies, Christmas gifts and dinner or mentoring people out from poverty. The mayor’s win represents his second victory as he also won the rib eating contest at Soulman’s opening of the Hurst location on Bedford-Euless Road.

“Our decades-long legacy is that we take pride in everything we do, in and out of the kitchen. We believe strongly in the North Texas communities we serve and make it our mission to support local schools, sports & recreation, faith & family organizations, and the business community that drives success for our neighbors and friends,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for community and business leaders on June 18th at the newest Soulmans’s location where guests were treated to lunch and learned more about the five-decade-long history of Soulman’s in North Texas.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que first opened its doors in Pleasant Grove, a Dallas suburb, on October 19, 1974. Since then, they have remained faithful to timeless BBQ techniques and cherished family recipes—ones they still rely on today. Quickly gaining popularity among local residents, Soulman’s distinguished itself as a standout from the ordinary “run of the mill” Bar-B-Que joints.Soulman’s Bar-B-Que’s mouthwatering array of BBQ meats is meticulously cooked “low and slow” over hickory wood, following their longstanding tradition. This dedication has earned Soulman’s recognition as one of the finest barbecue destinations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.