Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is open for business at its 21st North Texas location at 101 S 3rd St, Mabank, TX 75147, where North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que is now serving up its award-winning smoked meats and sides.

“Mabank is one of the fastest-growing North Texas towns, and Soulman’s prides itself on serving the close-knit community and ensuring they are thoroughly satisfied with some of the region’s best barbeque,” said Brett Randle, the CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. As a family-owned and operated establishment for 50 years, Soulman’s has undeniably established itself as a regional leader, renowned for its unwavering commitment to service, community engagement, and exceptional quality standards.”

In celebration of the newest location, on Saturday, August 10th, competitors in the Soulman’s signature rib-eating contest vied for both bragging rights and a charity donation. Participants included the Fire Chief of Mabank Ricky Myrick and Brian Crull, the Mayor of Gun Barrel City. The winner of the rib-eating contest was John Holcomb, who represented the office of the Mabank, earning a $1000 donation to the Tri-County Library.

Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for community and business leaders on July 16th at the newest Soulmans’s location where guests were treated to lunch and learned more about the five-decade-long history of Soulman’s in North Texas.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que originally opened its doors in Pleasant Grove, a Dallas suburb, on October 19, 1974. Since then, they have remained steadfast in their timeless BBQ techniques and treasured family recipes—ones that continue to be used today. Rapidly gaining popularity among local residents, Soulman’s set itself apart as an extraordinary establishment among the ordinary “run-of-the-mill” Bar-B-Que joints.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que’s array of BBQ meats is cooked “low and slow” over hickory wood, adhering to their time-honored tradition. This unwavering dedication has rightfully earned Soulman’s acclaim as one of the premier barbecue destinations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Our decades-long legacy underscores our deep pride in what we do, both in and out of the kitchen. We hold unwavering belief in the North Texas communities we serve and have made it our mission to provide support to local schools, sports & recreation, faith & family organizations, and the business community that supports the success of our neighbors and friends,” affirmed Randle.