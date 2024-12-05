SoundHound AI, a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, and Torchy’s Tacos, the cult-favorite taco chain known for its “Damn Good Tacos,” have announced the rollout of SoundHound’s advanced voice AI Smart Ordering product, now live at all 130 Torchy’s locations.

SoundHound’s Smart Ordering product has been trained on the entirety of Torchy’s Tacos menu, enabling it to understand even the most customized orders – from the classic Trailer Park Taco to the Green Chile Queso. Customers simply speak naturally as they would to another person, and the system will recognize orders instantly and accurately.

This voice AI ordering capability manages 100% of incoming calls, including handling multiple calls and orders simultaneously. It not only takes food orders but also answers common questions about menu items, specials, store hours, and allergen information, letting Torchy’s team members focus on preparing fresh, delicious tacos and providing excellent in-store service.

“At Torchy’s Tacos we want our guests to have the best experience every time they engage with the brand,” said Thai Tran, Chief Technology Officer of Torchy’s Tacos. “Partnering with SoundHound and using their Smart Ordering system, we are able to give our guests another way to easily order our food. We know that they’ll get an easy-to-use option that ensures their orders are accurate, done on time, and they get the service they have come to expect from us. And it allows our team to be more efficient so we can elevate the total guest experience.”

“As we continue to scale our AI-powered restaurant solutions, we have seen the impact they have in redefining how restaurants engage with their customers, adding an entirely new layer of convenience and efficiency,” said James Hom, Chief Product Officer of SoundHound AI. “We’re excited to work with Torchy’s Tacos to transform how guests order and experience their meals, from the first call to the first bite.”

SoundHound’s recent consumer study shows that nearly 80% of regular diners in the U.S.believe that AI voice assistants will handle most food ordering in the next few years. The company’s voice AI solutions are already deployed in over 10,000 restaurant locations, with solutions for phone, drive-thru, kiosk, headset, and other devices. SoundHound’s phone ordering technology has processed over 100 million interactions with restaurant customers, including hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of food orders.