SoundHound AI, Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced that the company’s AI phone ordering technology has crossed a milestone, processing over 100 million interactions with restaurant customers, including hundreds of millions of dollars worth of food orders.

SoundHound’s current roster of customers using its Smart Ordering AI service includes Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Applebee’s, Habit Burger, Noodles & Company, Beef O’Bradys, Casey’s General Stores, and many more.

This new data from SoundHound pertains to the customer interactions handled by the company’s cutting-edge restaurant phone solutions, including those processed by AI phone ordering services developed by SYNQ3 (acquired by SoundHound in early 2024).

The company works with over ten thousand restaurant locations in the U.S. and beyond, with AI phone ordering expanding rapidly as a key channel for restaurants looking to drive revenue, support employees, and provide an accurate, consistent experience for their customers – particularly during busy periods.

“AI phone ordering is no longer just a ‘nice to have;’ it’s become a critical part of restaurant operations helping many of the best known brands in America deliver the kind of customer experience that they’re celebrated for,” said Steve Bigari, EVP, AI for Restaurants at SoundHound AI. “We’re proud to be the provider of choice for so many of them, and right now we’re rapidly deploying cutting-edge solutions so that restaurants can provide consistently excellent ordering and customer service across every channel.”

SoundHound’s Smart Ordering phone AI takes carryout, curbside, and delivery orders for restaurant operators – processing payment for orders, offering quick and convenient reorders, and integrating with point of sale and loyalty systems. The automated service is also able to provide customizable answers to customer FAQs on topics like opening times and parking.

Recently, SoundHound’s acquisition of Amelia has enabled the business to expand its comprehensive omnichannel solutions and offer marquee clients additional conversational AI support across IT, guest relations, catering, and more.

The data shared in this release by SoundHound relates to interactions – including orders and other customer queries – handled exclusively by the company’s AI phone answering service since 2020.