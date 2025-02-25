SoundHound AI, Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced the next generation of its voice AI-powered platform for restaurants, enhancing its Dynamic Drive-Thru solution’s accuracy, speed, and adding seamless omnichannel ordering. Now, restaurants can extend their AI automation beyond the drive-thru to include Call-to-Order, Text-to-Order, Scan-to-Order, and In-Car Voice Ordering.

With a majority of quick-service restaurant (QSR) transactions occurring at the drive-thru, speed and accuracy are imperative. Slow service and order errors can reduce sales and damage customer loyalty. SoundHound’s Dynamic Drive-Thru delivers a solution with:

Polaris Advanced Speech Recognition Model: SoundHound’s multimodal, multilingual foundation model, that delivers unmatched accuracy and automates drive-thrus to offload staff pressure and increase order throughput.

SoundHound’s multimodal, multilingual foundation model, that delivers unmatched accuracy and automates drive-thrus to offload staff pressure and increase order throughput. Omnichannel AI-Powered Ordering : Extending AI-powered automation beyond the drive-thru to Call-to-Order, Text-to-Order, Scan-to-Order, In-Car Voice Ordering, and kiosks, delivering a unified, efficient, and seamless ordering experience across all channels.

: Extending AI-powered automation beyond the drive-thru to Call-to-Order, Text-to-Order, Scan-to-Order, In-Car Voice Ordering, and kiosks, delivering a unified, efficient, and seamless ordering experience across all channels. Fully Autonomous Voice Generative AI : SoundHound’s end-to-end voice AI sets the industry standard for accuracy, powered by proprietary technology that operates entirely without a human in the loop. Every order is processed with confidence, with backup support available when necessary for escalations.

: SoundHound’s end-to-end voice AI sets the industry standard for accuracy, powered by proprietary technology that operates entirely without a human in the loop. Every order is processed with confidence, with backup support available when necessary for escalations. AI-Driven Upselling : Increases ticket sizes and maximizes revenue by offering upsells 100% of the time, far exceeding traditional ordering experiences where upselling happens just 42% of the time.

: Increases ticket sizes and maximizes revenue by offering upsells 100% of the time, far exceeding traditional ordering experiences where upselling happens just 42% of the time. Smart Lane Technology : Enables pre-ordering via call, text, or scan before customers reach the window, reducing wait times, increasing throughput, and optimizing revenue.

: Enables pre-ordering via call, text, or scan before customers reach the window, reducing wait times, increasing throughput, and optimizing revenue. Advanced Analytics & Insights : Provides real-time data and voice insights provide actionable data to optimize performance and improve customer interactions.

: Provides real-time data and voice insights provide actionable data to optimize performance and improve customer interactions. Multilingual Support: Serves a diverse customer base with AI-driven language adaptability.

SoundHound transforms restaurant operations at scale, powering well over 10,000 locations with its industry-leading voice and conversational AI technology. From drive-thru to phone ordering, the company is integrated into the operations of top restaurant brands, including Chipotle, Church’s Texas Chicken, Jersey Mike’s, and White Castle. Backed by millions of hours of proprietary voice data and an annual query run rate in the billions, SoundHound delivers unmatched accuracy, automation, and scalability, making it the leading AI provider for restaurants.

“AI in restaurants is no longer optional – it’s the new standard. The future is omnichannel, and our advanced platform gives restaurants the flexibility to integrate automation across every customer touchpoint,” said James Hom, Chief Product Officer at SoundHound AI. “With over two decades of AI expertise and data, SoundHound has developed the most advanced and comprehensive solution that not only works for the drive-thru but seamlessly integrates across all ordering channels.”

SoundHound continues to pioneer innovation across industries. At CES 2025, the company unveiled the-first ever in-vehicle voice commerce ecosystem. This advanced technology now allows drivers and passengers to place a food order for takeout, make payments seamlessly, and then navigate to the nearest pick-up location, all directly from a car’s infotainment system completely hands-free.