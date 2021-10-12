Souper Salad to Reopen El Paso Location

Souper Salad announces the grand reopening of its El Paso location, featuring enhanced online ordering and new menu items tailored to-go. The grand reopening event will take place at 8900 Viscount Blvd El Paso, TX 79925, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT, on Saturday, October 16. With 62% of American workers saying they eat lunch at their desks, the addition of composed salads, sandwiches and wraps, is Souper Salad’s answer to the disappearing lunch break.

“Whether working from home or at the office, research shows that workers are spending more time than ever at their desk,” says Craig Erlich, president and CEO of BRIX Holdings, parent company of Souper Salad. “We believe taking a break at lunch is doing something good for yourself and an important part of holistic health. Souper Salad was founded to provide variety, freshness and abundance for lunch, and now with the addition of sandwiches and wraps we are evolving the menu to make it easy to take that break at our restaurants or on-the-go.”

Souper Salad’s menu features a variety of made-from-scratch soups, fresh salads and fruit, delicious breads, baked potatoes, and dessert, and now a variety of sandwiches and wraps. Menu items change daily and seasonally so customers can try something new as well as savor old favorites whether choosing to dine-in, taking to-go, or ordering online at soupersalad.com.

Erlich said the success of this menu evolution could extend to other Souper Salad locations in the future following this introduction in El Paso.

Regular restaurant hours for Souper Salad El Paso are 10:45 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.