Sunny Sky Products announces the expansion of its popular SOUR PATCH KIDS Slush Line with two brand-new flavors: REDBERRY and Lemonade Fest!

We are excited to bring the iconic taste of SOUR PATCH KIDS REDBERRY and Lemonade Fest to a refreshing frozen format. These delicious new slush flavors join the existing SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon flavor and come in both frozen-carbonated and frozen-uncarbonated formats.

About the Product:

SOUR PATCH KIDS Redberry Slush captures the classic REDBERRY flavor in all its SOUR THEN SWEET glory, and SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest Slush is the perfect blend of a sour kick and a sweet, citrusy lemonade. Offered in frozen-carbonated and frozen uncarbonated formats, these new slush flavors are a winning choice.

Product Specifications:

Frozen Carbonated Slush:

Packaging: 3 – Gallon BIB

Product Yield: 384 Servings Per BIB

Shelf Life: 12 months

Frozen Uncarbonated Slush:

Packaging: (6) .5 Gallon Bottles Per Case

Product Yield: 32 Servings Per Bottle

Shelf Life: 12 months

Sunny Sky Products is a proud licensing partner of Mondelēz International group, and currently offers SOUR PATCH KIDS® Slush in Watermelon. We are excited to offer consumers more of their favorite flavors and add to the already popular product line.

Why it Matters:

Consumers crave familiar brands they know and trust. SOUR PATCH KIDS is the #1 Sour Confection Brand and leads the segment with 96% brand awareness.* By partnering with SOUR PATCH KIDS, Sunny Sky Products is bringing together two beloved brands to create a winning combination that consumers will love. These new flavors are the latest addition to our growing SOUR PATCH KIDS portfolio.

Availability:

Samples of SOUR PATCH KIDS REDBERRY and Lemonade Fest Slush are now available upon request.

For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS REDBERRY and Lemonade Fest Slush, and other SOUR PATCH KIDS products from Sunny Sky Products, visit https://sunnyskyproducts.com/products/brand/sourpatchkids/