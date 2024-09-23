South Block, known for its flavor-packed açai bowls, smoothies, toasts and cold-pressed juices, has announced a partnership with Washington Spirit player Chloe Ricketts through March 1, 2025. At the age of 15, Ricketts became the youngest professional soccer player to be invited to join the National Women’s Soccer League. Ever since, she has been an indispensable part of the Washington Spirit Women’s Soccer Team.

The women’s soccer legend will also be offering South Block followers and her Instagram followers an exclusive promotional code in the coming months to try her favorite menu items at a discounted rate. Additionally, she will be in attendance at an upcoming 2025 South Block grand opening to sign autographs and support the brand’s expansion.

South Block is committed to fueling professional athletes and fans, like Chloe, with refreshing menu items and helping spread good vibes across the DMV area. Ricketts, a passionate brand evangelist, discovered the brand after being signed to the Washington Spirit and frequents the One Loudoun location near the Spirits’ practice facility. Chloe’s go-to items are the Nutella Bowl and the Avocado Toast.

“South Block has welcomed me into their community with open arms ever since I moved to the D.C. area, fueling my training days with refreshing menu items,” said Ricketts. “This partnership is a natural fit for us both. Being a huge fan of the brand myself, I knew I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fuel more athletes with fresh food while creating meaningful moments with fans.”

South Block fuels the community not only with authentic, high-quality ingredients and fresh flavors but also with the relationships the brand creates. Chloe Ricketts embodies the vibrant spirit of this brand, sharing a similar passion for creating community among fans.

“We are so excited to be kicking off this partnership with Chloe; our brands have a natural synergy with her that we can’t wait to share,” added Amir Mostafavi, CEO and founder. “Also, my daughters and their friends play soccer and are huge Chloe fans, so this partnership has definitely helped me win cool dad points, which is always a plus!”