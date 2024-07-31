South Block has named Alexandra Lawrence its Director of Marketing.

Lawrence comes to South Block with more than 13 years of experience in marketing and client relations, most recently at Sweetgreen and Galley Foods. As a product marketer for Sweetgreen’s growth channels, she led in-store loyalty acquisition as well as directed the marketing strategy behind the brand’s first drive-thru and automated kitchen formats. With additional background in finance and performing arts, Lawrence brings a unique mix of creative and analytical prowess to the South Block marketing team.

“We are thrilled to have Alex on the South Block team as we continue to navigate growth,” says Amir Mostafavi, founder of South Block. “Her background and experience are a perfect fit to lead our Marketing Department as we set our sights on new markets and more sophisticated marketing initiatives. Our guest experience and how we connect with our community is such a huge part of our company culture. Having people like Alex on our team will help us continue to maintain a positive company culture, which is always our top priority.”

South Block currently has 16 locations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia — with four additional locations to come over the next six months. One of those locations includes the Dulles airport, which will introduce the beloved local brand to both national and international travelers.

In January 2024, South Block entered into a growth partnership with Savory Fund, a private equity firm that invests in emerging restaurant concepts — with Mostafavi staying on as CEO and steersman. Together, South Block and Savory will grow the brand both in heritage and new markets across the country.

“I have long admired South Block for its products and admirable mission,” Lawrence adds. “Since I am DMV native, I’ve also had the privilege to watch the brand grow an incredibly loyal following through the years. I’m honored to help propel the concept to new areas, build out the marketing function, and work together with Amir and the team to make South Block a household name.”