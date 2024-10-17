South Block — a beloved better-for-you brand that dishes up acai bowls, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices — has named Phil Singh its Director of Construction and Development.

Singh has been in retail construction for more than 20 years. Most recently, he was at CAVA, where he served as Construction Manager for the booming brand’s NE Region. Prior to CAVA, he held various roles such as Director of Construction and New Store Development for The Salty Donut, owner of Milestone Construction Management, and the Construction Manager for MOD Pizza. Before moving to brand representation, Singh started his career in architecture, where he spent 15 years working as a project manager on big box retail, supporting brands from the architectural side.

“Phil has only been with South Block for a short time, but his addition has been an immediate lift to our growth strategies,” said Amir Mostafavi, founder and CEO of South Block. “We will rely on his expertise and vast network of relationships to guide us through the exciting and challenging momentum that comes with multi-market growth — all while working hard to keep the community focus that is truly at the heart of South Block. We are honored and excited to have him on this journey with us.”

South Block currently has 17 locations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia — with several locations already in the pipeline. One of those locations includes the Dulles airport later this year, which will introduce the beloved local brand to both national and international travelers.

In January 2024, South Block entered into a growth partnership with Savory Fund, a private equity firm that invests in emerging restaurant concepts — with Mostafavi staying on as CEO and steersman. Together, South Block and Savory will grow the brand both in heritage and new markets across the country.

“I have been a fan and regular customer of South Block for a long time,” Singh said. “After meeting with Amir in person, my excitement and admiration for the brand only grew. From its community involvement to the care put into the employees, South Block is truly something special. The opportunity to be a part of a growing brand that wants to make a difference in every community is a dream. I am honored to be here.”