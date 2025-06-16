When life gives you lemons, South Block makes lemonade-flavored menu items. Just in time for the sunny season kickoff, the DMV-based açaí, smoothie and juice bar is unveiling its brand-new Lemon-Palooza lineup: a refreshing, tangy twist on everyone’s favorite summer drink.

Available at all locations, these limited-time smoothies and bowls are handcrafted from scratch with real, whole ingredients and zero shortcuts. Just fruits, veggies and sunshine in every blend:

Matcha Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie — lemonade, matcha, agave, spinach, bananas, mangos, strawberry glaze

— lemonade, matcha, agave, spinach, bananas, mangos, strawberry glaze Matcha Strawberry Lemonade Bowl — same blend as above, topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and strawberry glaze

— same blend as above, topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and strawberry glaze Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie — lemonade, agave, bananas, strawberries, strawberry glaze

— lemonade, agave, bananas, strawberries, strawberry glaze Strawberry Lemonade Bowl — same blend, topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and strawberry glaze

Also launching is a dreamy new menu addition that’s already drawing comparisons to the viral Erewhon smoothie collabs:

NEW! Strawberry Cloud Smoothie — strawberry glaze, vegan oat whipped cream, almond milk, sea moss, collagen, maple syrup, bananas and strawberries

Designed to tap into the growing demand for functional, wellness-driven beverages, the Strawberry Cloud Smoothie leans into trending ingredients like sea moss and collagen, delivering both beauty and benefits in an indulgent format.