South Block, the DMV-based açaí, smoothie and juice bar known for its from-scratch approach, has launched its Fall menu across all locations. The seasonal offerings lean into autumn’s most iconic flavors with a balance of indulgence and nourishment:

Apple Crisp Bowl — Açaí, blueberries and bananas blended with almond milk, topped with apples, granola, almond butter, honey, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon.



— Açaí, blueberries and bananas blended with almond milk, topped with apples, granola, almond butter, honey, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon. Pumpkin Pie Bowl — Almond milk, pumpkin powder, maple syrup, bananas and mangos blended and topped with granola, bananas, dates, cocowhip, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon.



— Almond milk, pumpkin powder, maple syrup, bananas and mangos blended and topped with granola, bananas, dates, cocowhip, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon. Pumpkin Pie Smoothie — The same pumpkin pie blend in smoothie form with cocowhip.



— The same pumpkin pie blend in smoothie form with cocowhip. Apple Harvest Toast — Almond butter, granola, apples, honey, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon.

Designed to tap into consumer demand for seasonal, functional and better-for-you options, these items are crafted with South Block’s signature “no shortcuts” philosophy: no sorbets, no syrups, no ice. Just real fruits, veggies and whole ingredients.