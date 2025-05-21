South Block, the popular East Coast-based acai bowl and smoothie brand, announced the appointment of restaurant industry veteran Steve Heeley as its president. With over two decades of leadership experience at some of the nation’s most recognizable fast-casual brands, Heeley — alongside South Block’s founder and CEO Amir Mostafavi — will guide the concept through its next phase of growth and national expansion.

Heeley comes to South Block from Pokeworks, where he served as CEO and led the brand’s successful national and international expansion. Prior to that, he was CEO of both Veggie Grill and Earl of Sandwich, overseeing significant growth across the country. Earlier in his career, Heeley held executive leadership roles as COO at Baja Fresh, Au Bon Pain, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, building a reputation for scaling brands with purpose and precision.

“We’re honored to welcome Steve to the South Block family,” said Mostafavi, South Block’s founder, CEO, and steersman. “He brings a deep well of experience growing successful brands in a multitude of markets. Just as importantly, he truly understands and believes in our mission to ‘make people feel awesome, one block at a time!’ I’m excited to link arms and get to work.”

In his new role, Heeley will lead strategy, operations, and brand development as South Block enters its most ambitious growth chapter yet. The company, known for its acai bowls, smoothies, and strong community ties, has grown steadily across Virginia, D.C., and Maryland since its founding in 2011.

In January 2024, South Block entered into a growth partnership with Savory Fund, a private equity firm that invests in emerging restaurant concepts. In the last year, South Block added four stores, including a location at the Dulles Airport. This year, the brand plans to add an additional five stores, including two stores in Charlotte, North Carolina — marking the first expansion outside of its heritage DMV market.

For Heeley, joining South Block is as much about heart as it is about opportunity. “What drew me to South Block was the positive culture — for both the team and guests — the uniqueness and differentiation of the concept, and the passion of the people behind it,” said Heeley, who lives in Fairfax, Va. “The brand is truly best-in-class, and its partnership with Savory Fund adds significant value and support for future growth. I look forward to helping spread South Block’s good vibes and great product to new communities and markets.”

“Steve is exactly the kind of leader South Block needs for this next chapter,” added Andrew K. Smith, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Savory Fund. “He brings the operational depth and scaling expertise that pairs perfectly with Amir’s visionary, founder-led energy. Together, they form a powerhouse team that will protect the heart of the brand while unlocking its full growth potential. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”