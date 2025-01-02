Washington travelers are in for a treat: South Block, the fast-casual chain serving up açai bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, has landed in Concourse D at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) bringing its refreshing menu and community-focused spirit to a new location.

The new IAD South Block offers fresh, healthy options for families, frequent flyers, visitors and airport staff alike. Whether guests are embarking on a journey, passing through or arriving at their destination, they can fuel up on grab-and-go or made-to-order items crafted with real ingredients that deliver bold flavors and a boost of nutrition.

“We are beyond excited to bring our delicious, fruitful menu to Dulles International,” said Amir Mostafavi, CEO and founder. “This new location allows us to spread our mission of building healthier, happier blocks to even more people and make them feel awesome. Whether you’re catching a flight or working at the airport, you can roll with us to grab a quick, nutritious meal while enjoying our signature good vibes.”

The better-for-you brand is keeping customer needs at the forefront, not only supporting its local communities but also other local businesses as well. South Block will be operated by D.C. based Baldi Management Group (BMG). “We are extremely grateful to have this opportunity and am excited to bring great local brands to our hometown airport!” said BMG President and founder, Stephen Baldi. BMG operates several successful brands at Dulles International and Reagan National airports, including Dunkin Donuts, Smashburger, Auntie Anne’s, and Potbelly.

BMG and South Block have teamed up with D.C.-based Procure Impact to include packaged snacks produced by local social enterprises. Additionally, the store will feature on-the-go sandwiches and salads from D.C.-based, women-owned Wellfound Foods, making it easy for travelers to enjoy nutritious meals that are both delicious and convenient.

“We are excited to welcome South Block, another prized local fast-casual brand, to our program. This new addition will provide Dulles travelers and staffers alike with another fantastic food option,” added Alyson Murphy, Vice President of Fraport Washington, concessions program manager at Dulles. “Our program centers around partnerships, and the collaboration between this health-conscious brand, its D.C.-based operator BMG, and ties to social enterprise and women-owned businesses from our region is an excellent example of this. This results in greater variety, convenience, and local flavor for passengers and the airport community, all sourced from our area.”

The Dulles International South Block is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and marks the acclaimed acai brand’s 18th location. Known as Northern Virginia’s first cold-pressed micro-juicery, South Block has been serving fan favorites like the Super Green Smoothie and iconic Warrior Bowl since 2011. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit SouthBlock.com.