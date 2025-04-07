South Block, the fast-casual brand known for açai bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, is opening its 20th store this weekend in Springfield, Virginia.

Located at 8402F Old Keene Mill Road in the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center, this milestone is a key step in expanding its presence across the DMV area.

“It’s been 14 years since we opened our first South Block, and to reach location No. 20 is both humbling and energizing for our team,” said Amir Mostafavi, CEO and Founder. “This is a major milestone in our journey to build healthier, happier blocks everywhere we go, and we can’t wait for more and more guests to experience our good vibes, fresh flavors, authentic ingredients, and community-first mission.”

To celebrate, the new South Block in Springfield is hosting a Block Party at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, featuring music, giveaways and exclusive promotions. The first 100 guests will receive free Mini Warrior Bowls plus, block party attendees can enjoy a free smoothie offer redeemable the week after the event via the South Block app. With a spacious patio feature at this location, South Block is also treating the first 25 pups to limited-edition swag fit for the coolest canines.

The Springfield South Block will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and will mark the beloved açai brand’s fifth location in Fairfax County and 14th location in Virginia.

In January 2024, South Block entered into a growth partnership with Savory Fund, a private equity firm that invests in emerging restaurant concepts. In the last year, South Block has added four stores, including a location at the Dulles Airport. This year, South Block plans to add an additional five stores.

Known as Northern Virginia’s first cold-pressed micro-juicery, South Block has been serving fan favorites like the Super Green Smoothie and iconic Warrior Bowl since 2011.