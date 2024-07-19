South Block – the fast-casual chain serving up açai bowls, smoothies, toasts and cold-pressed juices – is bringing its signature flavors and refreshing menu items to West End this summer, with a new D.C. location opening July 20.

Embodying South Block’s vibrant spirit, the West End location will host a block party at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 to celebrate the opening. The festivities will feature music and giveaways of the store’s most popular items. The first 100 people in line will receive Free Mini Warrior Bowls and everyone in line will have a chance to win fresh, handcrafted açai bowls for a year. Guests can text WESTEND to (703) 465-8423 to be added to South Block’s VIP list and get all of the fresh details.

Located at 2109 M Street NW, this opening welcomes South Block to another bustling D.C. neighborhood near Dupont Circle and George Washington University. The location will offer healthy options and a warm community atmosphere to busy commuters and students alike.

“This new location in West End means a lot to me personally, as it plays a part in South Block’s origin story,” said Amir Mostafavi, CEO and founder. “I started my first juice bar on the Foggy Bottom Campus at GW back in 2006. It’s exciting to now come full circle and dish up South Block to this same community as we work toward our mission of building healthier, happier blocks in Washington, D.C.”

The West End’s South Block will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The location marks the 17th systemwide and 5th in D.C.