Winter has arrived at South Block with two limited-time menu items — the Blue-tella Bowl and the Frosted Gingerbread Shake — that capture the season’s magic in every bite and sip. These chilly winter specials are available through January at all locations:

Blue-tella Bowl ($12.95) — Dive into a tropical winter escape with this vibrant bowl! Crafted with a refreshing blend of pineapple juice, bananas, mangos and blue majik — topped with organic granola, banana slices, fresh strawberries, Nutella and a sprinkle of coconut. Perfect for a sweet yet nourishing treat.

Frosted Gingerbread Shake ($9.95) — Celebrate the flavors of the season with this creamy, spiced shake. Featuring a blend of unsweetened almond milk, bananas, organic granola and nutmeg — topped with maple syrup, ginger and a swirl of vegan oat whipped cream. It’s the ultimate holiday indulgence in a cup.

True to South Block’s promise, every bowl and smoothie is blended from scratch with no sorbets, syrups, or shortcuts — just fruits, veggies, and real ingredients that nourish the body and soul.