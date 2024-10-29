Better-for-you brand South Block now has a better-for-you app. Famous for its handcrafted acai bowls, smoothies, and juices, the beloved DMV concept will launch a new digital experience on Oct. 30. The refresh will enjoy an upgraded mobile app, faster and more convenient ordering, personalized promotions, and rewards that are both easy to earn and easy to use.

“This new digital experience will serve our customers like the Blockstars they are,” said Amir Mostafavi, co-founder and CEO of South Block. “We have such wonderful regulars who make South Block a delicious part of their day, and we’re excited to better reward them for being a part of our community. They rock, and this new app does, too.”

MOBILE APP AND ONLINE ORDERING ENHANCEMENTS

South Block teamed up with Incentivio, a leading guest engagement platform, for its upgraded app and digital ordering experience. Guests can now access new easy-to-use reward milestones, get a free smoothie on their birthday, and use gift cards for app orders.

They can also seamlessly swap select smoothie bowl toppings without additional charges, schedule online orders ahead of time for the ultimate convenience, and access past orders to repeat their favorites.

Joining South Block’s rewards program is free and easy, and on Oct. 30, guests can download the app to create an account and start earning stars. On the morning of the launch, current customers with the old South Block app will receive a note to migrate their account information and star balance to the new South Block app.

SIGN-UP PROMOTION

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 30, you’ll get 50 stars just for joining the new app, plus get access to a reward for a free regular size classic smoothie.

Here’s how the South Block Rewards program works:

EARN STARS – REDEEM REFRESHING REWARDS

How to Earn Stars

In-store purchases

Order through the app

For every $1 you spend, you’ll get 2 stars