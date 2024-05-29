The block is officially greener in Chantilly! South Block — known for its made-to-order smoothies, açai bowls, toasts and cold-pressed juices — is continuing to build healthier communities in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area with a new restaurant opening June 8.

Located at 14383 Newbrook Drive, Ste. 200, in Chantilly, Va., the new restaurant will be next to Chipotle at The Field at Commonwealth — the city’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

To celebrate the grand opening, South Block will host a block party at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, featuring a DJ and giveaways of the store’s most popular menu items. The first 100 people in line will receive Free Mini Warrior Bowls and everyone in line will have a chance to win fresh, handcrafted açai bowls for a year. Guests can text CHANTILLY to (703) 465-8423 to get added to South Block’s VIP list.

“Our mission is to build healthier communities, one block at a time, by spreading good vibes and fresh food,” says Amir Mostafavi, CEO and founder. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the Chantilly community at our grand opening, and we look forward to feeding them fresh, healthy meals for years to come.”

Chantilly’s South Block will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The restaurant will be the first to open under the company’s growth partnership with private equity firm Savory Fund, a deal announced at the end of January, and will mark the brand’s third location in Fairfax County and 16th location systemwide.

South Block was founded in 2011 by Mostafavi, who wanted to build healthier communities in a deliciously approachable way. Thanks to its fresh flavors, addictive menu and community focus, the brand has quickly amassed a D.C.-area cult following. South Block currently operates 15 restaurant locations across Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, with more in the pipeline for the DMA and beyond.