South Florida Fast Casual PINCHO Introduces Miami Cowboy Burger

Back with another out-of-the-box burger creation, South Florida’s beloved PINCHO introduces its new Miami Cowboy Burger. For a limited time, guests can indulge in the wildly-popular fast casual concept’s new menu item, the brainchild of PINCHO’s talented Director of Culinary, Adrian Sanchez. Starting Tuesday, August 3, the Miami Cowboy Burger will be available at eight locations in Miami Dade and Broward. It will be available throughout the months of August and September.

A flavor-packed, epic ride for your tastebuds, the Miami Cowboy Burger, priced at $10, is served on a buttery, locally baked brioche bun and features a 100% fresh beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, tobacco onions, Carolina BBQ sauce and “Cowboy Candy,” aka candied jalapeños. The star ingredient of the dish, ‘Cowboy Candy’ is a creation from Gypsy Hidden Farms, a local business founded by Lizette Galdames. Finding motivation in cooking after her husband had an ischemic stroke, Lizette sought out to create natural and healthy meals for her family which led to turning her Miami home into an urban mini-farm. With the newfound purpose of clean cooking, she found a passion for creating jams and jellies using locally-grown ingredients.

“We are proud to support a local business and to have the opportunity to work with Gypsy Hidden Farms to bring the delicious Miami Cowboy Burger to our customers,” says Otto Othman, CEO and Co-Founder.