Madras Dosa Co. announced the opening of its first location in New York City, set to open on Friday, January 17. The fast casual brand, which was founded in Boston in 2021, will bring its version of home cooked, fast casual South Indian cuisine to Manhattan with a signature menu including customizable dosas, rice pilaf, chaat, canteen sandwiches, and more.

Located in Times Square at 1450 Broadway (41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue), Madras Dosa Co. will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night dining, seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m. Select seating for up to 20 guests across table and counter seating is available.

Madras Dosa Co.’s menu offers customers the chance to customize their own dishes so there is something for everyone. Dosa, a savory, thin and crispy gluten-free crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter made in-house from scratch, acts as a blank canvas. MDC’s menu is designed to accommodate all food restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, non-veg, lactose free) while not compromising on the authenticity of the food and the flavors. MDC’s open kitchen allows visitors to watch dosa making live, adding to the experience and offering a glimpse of how the founders grew up, watching their mothers make dosas in their homes.

Customers choose a dosa base, select a variety of filling options—from meat and potatoes to sweet and spicy combinations, and then top their dosa with eggs, cheese, or whatever they desire. Dosas are then paired with three dips – Coconut Chutney, Ginger Chutney, and Lentil Soup (Sambar). In addition to build your own dosas, new menu highlights exclusive to the chain’s NYC locations include:

Pesarattu (a protein-packed green lentil gluten-free crepe with your choice of fillings)

Paniyaram (pan-roasted gluten-free dumplings made from rice and lentils, stuffed with fillings of your choice)

Uttapam Tacos (thick gluten-free lentil tacos, served with ginger chutney, coconut chutney, and sambar)

Additionally, a menu of go-to favorites includes:

Dosas Breakfast Dosa (veg) Egg, cheese, onion, spicy potatoes Say Paneer (veg) Paneer, spicy potatoes, ghee, karampodi MDC Cheesesteak Beef, spicy potatoes, cheese, onion Canteen Sandwiches Chili Cheese (veg) Lamb Beef

Chaats Pani Puri (v) Black Chickpea (veg) Kheema Pav



“We are excited to bring a taste of South India to New York,” says Koushik “Babu” Koganti, CEO and Co-Founder of Madras Dosa Co. “Indian food is incredibly diverse, with each state offering its own unique flavors, languages, deities and even films. MDC reflects this diversity by bringing together favorite dishes and flavors from all over the country while predominantly being South Indian. Ultimately, we want to challenge what people think of when they think of Indian food. Seeing as New York City is known for some of the best food in the world, we found it was only fitting that we expand our footprint here.”

The Times Square location will also feature florals from renowned floral and art studio Floratorium, as well as a custom commissioned mural by local artists Felipe Umbral and Majo Barajas that aims to create a peaceful and soothing vibe that takes inspiration from Indian backdrops while customers enjoy dosas. Madras Dosa Co. plans to continue expanding in New York, with three other locations set to open throughout Manhattan in 2025.