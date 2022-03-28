Southeast Restaurant Group Acquires 24 Wendy’s in Alabama

Southeast Restaurant Group, which currently operates 63 restaurants in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Florida, announced the acquisition of 24 Wendy’s restaurants located in Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama.

The purchase of the Wendy’s restaurants expands SRG’s portfolio which includes Taco Bell, Wendy’s, TGI Fridays, and independent concepts. SRG will now own and operate eighty-seven (87) Restaurants in seven states, fifty (50) of these restaurants will be Wendy’s restaurants operating in Texas, Alabama, and Florida.

The 600 team members employed at the acquired restaurants will join a family of approximately 2,000 currently employed by Southeast Restaurant Group and KFK Group across its multiple lines of businesses. This network of team members is founded on a culture of values with a focus on integrity, creativity, accountability, leadership, and fun.

SRG’s purchase of these 24 stores, previously operated by R&L Foods, also comes with a commitment to develop new Wendy’s locations in Alabama, Texas and Florida over the next several years. The acquisition underscores Wendy’s continued commitment to partnering with financially strong franchisees who not only have multi-unit restaurant experience, but also a willingness to remodel as well as build new stores and provide guests with the best experience.