Southern Classic Chicken Announces Big Plans for 2022

Southern Classic Chicken, a Louisiana-based fried chicken franchise – is gearing up for a busy year after rounding out 2021 with more locations, new development deals, and a new partnership that will take the brand to new heights. Southern Classic Chicken announced that by the end of 2021, they will have 17 operational locations. The brand is also thrilled to have secured two new development deals within the past year, bringing more locations throughout the South Eastern United States.

“I am tremendously proud of the work that we have done in 2021,” says Nick Binnings, Director of Brand Development for Southern Classic Chicken. “Despite it being an unpredictable year, we were able to secure two new development deals. I credit this to our incredible Southern Classic Chicken family and our loyal client base”

Southern Classic Chicken has big plans for 2022, including the signing of three additional franchise partners. With these partnerships, the brand is excited to be able to bring up to six additional units to the South East and increase their presence within the Louisiana market. Southern Classic Chicken plans on achieving this by offering great tasting and all-natural fried chicken inspired by their southern roots.

Southern Classic Chicken has experienced high demand and growth throughout 2021, hiring Brand Society to help overhaul the family-focused brand and get the company ready for exponential growth in the future. In addition, the brand has been working diligently to secure new market deals within Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas.

“We are so excited to be partnered with Brand Society,” says Binnings. “We have experienced a lot of growth these past few years and we want to be able to offer our delicious fried chicken to everyone. This partnership has not only transformed the brand to adapt to our changing economy, but gives us the chance to grow.”

Southern Classic Chicken serves up home-style fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter complemented by fresh side offerings inspired by its southern roots. The family-focused brand is well-known across Northern Louisiana for its fried chicken and value pricing where an average meal ranges from $5-7. Sourcing the freshest ingredients and products possible is the top priority so the brand can provide the “absolute best” to its customers at a better price point and value than competitors.