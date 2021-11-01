Southern Classic Chicken Inks Deal to Expand in Lafayette, Louisiana

Southern Classic Chicken, a Louisiana-based fried chicken franchise, continues to take over the Louisiana market. The brand is announcing its latest development deal that will bring two locations to Lafayette for the first time. This announcement comes when Southern Classic Chicken is experiencing increased success with its off-premise dining restaurant that has made them resilient this past year.

Both locations will be owned and operated by The Fontenot Family, including Jessie, Amanda, and their son Brody. The family currently lives in Rayne and are no strangers to the Lafayette area and close-knit community. Additionally, Jessie and Amanda are not rookies in the franchising space, owning three Fat Pats locations under Ballgame LLC. The couple is excited to enter their newest franchise endeavor with the help of their son.

“We’re thrilled to join the Southern Classic Chicken team and continue our franchising endeavors, especially with our son by our side,” says Amanda. “Brody’s attention to detail, ability to maintain relationships, and exceptional organization and prioritization skills make him the perfect fit to manage the daily hands-on operations of Lafayette’s Southern Classic Chicken expansion.”

The new development deal is expected to open its first Lafayette location before Q4 in 2022 and the second following shortly after. In addition, the Fontenot’s have set a goal of opening additional locations and expanding Southern Classic Chicken’s presence across other markets within the upcoming years.

Southern Classic Chicken serves up home-style fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter complemented by fresh side offerings inspired by its southern roots. The family-focused brand is well-known across Northern Louisiana for its fried chicken and value pricing where an average meal ranges from $5-7. Sourcing the freshest ingredients and products possible is the top priority so the brand can provide the “absolute best” to its customers at a better price point and value than competitors.

“We have no doubt that the Fontenot’s will successfully integrate Southern Classic Chicken in Lafayette and additional territories in the future,” notes Alan Fanning, founding family member of Southern Classic Chicken. “As a family-owned business, we are excited about the dynamic The Fontenot Family will bring to the table. We have no doubt that they will succeed, especially with the help of our franchise and operations team.”

Nick Binnings and Tom O’Keefe have helped spearhead Southern Classic Chicken’s recent success with a combined experience of over 50 years in the restaurant operations and franchising space. Binnings held an executive position at Another Broken Egg Café while O’Keefe has held executive positions at Popeye’s/Church’s Chicken and Smoothie King, among others. Binnings and O’Keefe joined forces to help Southern Classic Chicken grow because of its culture, quality and incredible value.

“Southern Classic Chicken has witnessed booming growth in the past year and a half and we look to continue that success,” says Nick Binnings, Director of Brand Development for Southern Classic Chicken. “We’re eager to partner with the Fontenot’s to continue our track record of success in the coming years.”