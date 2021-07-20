Southern Classic Chicken Looks to Expand in Louisiana

Southern Classic Chicken, a family-founded fried chicken franchise, is looking to add more locations across their home state of Louisiana. The fried brand plans to add locations in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. The announcement comes at a time when Southern Classic Chicken is experiencing a demand more than ever for their signature fried chicken that has been a family favorite for over 35 years.

Operating with a drive-thru and walk-up model, the restaurant chain has remained resilient even throughout the pandemic. With a double digit increase in system-wide sales last year, Southern Classic Chicken’s model is poised for growth as off-premise dining remains increasingly important for food concepts nationwide.

Southern Classic Chicken has 16 locations across Louisiana located in Alexandria, Farmerville, Haynesville, Jonesboro, Mansfield, Many, Monroe, Natchitoches, Ruston and Shreveport. The fried chicken franchise recently has opened a location in Pineville and is now looking to add 10 to 12 units in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. Additionally, the brand has plans to add locations in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas within the next few years.

“Southern Classic Chicken has a strong loyal fan base across Louisiana,” says Nick Binnings, Director of Brand Development for Southern Classic Chicken. “We are excited to continue our growth within our home state, fulfilling the cravings of our loyal customers and new customers, alike.”

Nick Binnings and Tom O’Keefe are spearheading this expansion effort with a combined experience of over 50 years in the restaurant operations and franchising space. Binnings held an executive position at Another Broken Egg Café while O’Keefe has held executive positions at Popeye’s/Church’s Chicken and Smoothie King, among others. Binnings and O’Keefe have now joined forces to help Southern Classic Chicken grow because of its culture, quality and incredible value.

“Southern Classic Chicken continues to maintain its success within each location and we look forward to sharing this with new franchise partners,” adds O’Keefe. “As we add more locations throughout Louisiana we are looking for partners who are excited to maintain our brand as a staple within communities and continue on providing the fried chicken they have known and loved for over 35 years.