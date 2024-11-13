Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company, announced results from its partnership with Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, highlighting significant improvements in the restaurant brand’s customer engagement and loyalty initiatives.

Since implementing Sparkfly’s comprehensive suite of solutions less than 12 months ago, Costa Vida has seen substantial improvements across key performance metrics, including:

12 percent growth in reward redemptions

6.5 percent increase in email deliverability

15 percent increase in email click-through rates

Costa Vida, known for its fresh, Baja-inspired Mexican cuisine across more than 95 locations in the U.S. and Canada, selected Sparkfly to revamp its rewards and offer management technology while improving integration with its customer engagement platform’s email solutions. The partnership includes implementation of Sparkfly’s Offer Management, Loyalty, Digital Wallet, and POS Middleware Platform.

“Costa Vida’s focus is on operational excellence and we are committed to serving ‘amazing’ – one person, one meal, one experience at a time,” said Wade Allen, President of Costa Vida. “Sparkfly shares our commitment to quality and has helped us implement a stable, powerful system on a flexible platform that easily integrates with our other key partners. The team has been incredibly collaborative, working closely with us to ensure seamless operations and continuous improvement.”

“Costa Vida’s strategy is a model of a forward-thinking and innovative approach to unifying guest engagement technologies,” said Catherine Tabor, Founder and CEO of Sparkfly. “By creating a seamless connection between Costa Vida’s POS, digital ordering, and customer engagement platforms, we’re helping them deliver the personalized experiences that guests demand. The significant improvements in email engagement and reward redemptions demonstrate how the right technology foundation can transform customer relationships and drive measurable business results.”