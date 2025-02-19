Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company, announced significant growth and performance achievements for 2024. The company posted a 30 percent revenue increase year-over-year, while maintaining an exceptional 98.6 percent client retention rate and a 99.4 percent revenue retention rate.

“Now more than ever, consumers are demanding greater value from their retail, QSR, and other food service experiences – and our growth is reflective of the trust our customers have in our ability to enhance those experiences and drive revenue,” said Catherine Tabor, Founder & CEO at Sparkfly. “Sparkfly is committed to transparency, partnerships, innovation, and customer success, driven by our focus on establishing meaningful relationships, improving and expanding our integrated partner network, and enhancing our platform capabilities. All centered around our core competencies – Offer Management, Loyalty, Digital Wallet, and Middleware integrations – ensuring we deliver the scalable and feature-rich experiences our customers demand to maintain a competitive advantage.”

Sparkfly onboarded 12 new enterprise customers in 2024, expanding its portfolio to over 100 brands across more than 18,000 locations. New customers include Costa Vida, Piada, Cici’s Pizza, Fogo de Chão, California Fish Grill, bartaco, Benihana, Tex’s Chicken & Burgers, Miller’s Ale House, Eggs Up Grill, Flanigan’s, and one of the fastest growing fast-casual burger chains in the industry. The company’s Loyalty offering has caught fire with new customers, with more than two-thirds signing on to Sparkfly Rewards.

The company significantly expanded its integrated partner ecosystem in 2024 across multiple technology categories:

Marketing Cloud Platforms : Sparkfly enhanced its Olo Engage integration, launched a new real-time bi-directional integration with Klaviyo’s Marketing Cloud for offer, loyalty, and digital wallet capabilities, and strengthened its integrations with Iterable, Attentive, and Braze.

: Sparkfly enhanced its Olo Engage integration, launched a new real-time bi-directional integration with Klaviyo’s Marketing Cloud for offer, loyalty, and digital wallet capabilities, and strengthened its integrations with Iterable, Attentive, and Braze. Customer Data Platforms (CDP) : The company optimized real-time data transfer capabilities with Bikky and mParticle.

: The company optimized real-time data transfer capabilities with Bikky and mParticle. Local Store Marketing (LSM) : Sparkfly integrated with Sageflo and SmarterSends for integrated offer delivery at the local level.

: Sparkfly integrated with Sageflo and SmarterSends for integrated offer delivery at the local level. Point of Sale Platforms (POS) : Sparkfly implemented real-time integrations between its Offer Management, Loyalty, and Digital Wallet Platform with leading POS providers including Qu, Par, Revel, NCR Cloud (Silver), Tray.io, Plum, North Key Systems, and CBS NorthStar.

: Sparkfly implemented real-time integrations between its Offer Management, Loyalty, and Digital Wallet Platform with leading POS providers including Qu, Par, Revel, NCR Cloud (Silver), Tray.io, Plum, North Key Systems, and CBS NorthStar. Web and Mobile Development Platforms: The company enhanced its strategic and technical collaboration with Plein Air while adding new integrations with UnPLUG and Checkmate.

In 2024, Sparkfly enhanced its platform capabilities with significant improvements to its self-service portal, including new program administration tools, advanced troubleshooting capabilities, and expanded data accessibility functions. The company also improved its Loyalty features based on client feedback and extended creative control options for smart landing pages and “save for later” communications.

Sparkfly added key positions across implementations, customer success, technical support, and infrastructure teams in 2024, while maintaining 100% employee retention since September 2022. Looking ahead, the company will expand its development and product teams while enhancing its Offer Management, Loyalty, Digital Wallet, and Middleware integrations.