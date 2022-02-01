Spataro’s Cheesesteaks to Create Corn Dog Cheesesteak

Spataro’s Cheesesteaks has been cranking out cheesesteaks at the Reading Terminal Market for 75 years. Just a hop and a skip away is Fox & Son Fair Foods, which specializes in hand-dipped fancy corn dogs. Now, the two brands have joined forces to create a limited-run “Corn Dog Cheesesteak,” which will only be available at Spataro’s starting Wednesday, February 2nd and through the month of February.

The Corn Dog Cheesesteak, priced at $15, includes a whole fried corn dog (with the stick still inside) tucked into a Spataro’s cheesesteak with sautéed onions and melted Cooper sharp American cheese, along with a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

“I was walking around the Market one day, and passed by Fox & Son and it just clicked,” said third-generation cheesesteak maker Alex Spataro. “People love corn dogs, and I wanted to have some fun and combine the two iconic foods for something I’ve never tried nor seen anywhere. It’s delicious, and from our initial tasting, people seem to love it and I think this will be a hit. It’s certainly an indulgence, to say the least, but it’s a really good time of year for a big, hot comfort food indulgence like this.”