SPB Hospitality Appoints Michael Casey Chief Development Officer

SPB Hospitality, the operator and franchisor of J. Alexander’s, Krystal, Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a diverse collection of restaurant brands and breweries, is set to achieve new heights of growth with the appointment of Michael Casey as its new Chief Development Officer. In this crucial role, Casey will be overseeing real estate, licensing, franchising, and development for the company’s impressive portfolio of brands. This appointment comes in the wake of Josh Kern’s recent promotion as the permanent CEO of SPB Hospitality.

“Michael has demonstrated his ability to successfully represent a myriad of franchise concepts both within and outside the hospitality space. His knowledge of the markets, the brokers, multi-unit franchisees seeking expansion, along with a keen business sense will help our brands work together to offer operators more customized growth packages than ever before,” says Josh Kern, CEO at SPB Hospitality.

With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Casey joins SPB from Ideal Image, where he was responsible for overhauling its development function, including lease administration and renewal, landlord relations, and facilities management. He’s also spent much of his career at leading restaurant brands managing the development of new units and teams of people, all while driving growth initiatives and brand strategy.

“I am thrilled to join SPB Hospitality and work with a talented team of restaurateurs across the country,” adds Michael Casey, Chief Development Officer for SPB Hospitality. “SPB has an incredible line-up of brands that all present unique challenges and opportunities. I look forward to bringing my perspective to SPB’s growth strategy and working closely with our current and future franchise partners.”