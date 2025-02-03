The Red Chickz, the fast-casual sensation renowned for its West Coast twist on Nashville Hot Chicken, is kicking off 2025 with a key executive appointment to its leadership team. Following a successful 2024, the brand is set to further its reputation as a leading force in the QSR industry by bringing on Spencer Sabatasso as its Vice President of Development.

The Red Chickz is poised for significant growth in 2025, with plans to sign franchise agreements for at least 45 new stores. Building on its successful expansion strategy in neighboring states, Sabatasso will use his expertise to focus on nationwide growth, targeting high-potential territories across the country while continuing to solidify its presence coast-to-coast.

“Spencer brings to the table nearly three decades of experience in the franchise and restaurant industries, previously holding executive positions with Baja Sharkeez, Fatburger and Sweetwater Prime Seafood. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales and Franchise Development for notable franchise development and consulting firm Fransmart,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “As we pursue this era of rigorous franchise growth, I can’t think of anyone better than Spencer to take The Red Chickz to the next level.”

Sabatasso’s franchise expansion strategy is being purposeful and in control of how quickly he grows the brand, ensuring franchise support and hands-on managers and franchise owners for each and every store.

“I’m honored to lead the charge in expanding The Red Chickz’s footprint across the nation,” said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Franchise Development at The Red Chickz. “Having worked with countless brands throughout my career, what sets The Red Chickz apart is the heart and passion behind it. This is a team that goes above and beyond to ensure franchisee success, offering unparalleled support that makes it an exceptional opportunity for first-time entrepreneurs and seasoned multi-unit operators alike. Combine that with culinary masterpieces that raise the bar for QSR and a product that simply outshines the competition, and you have a brand ready to dominate the fast-casual space. I’m excited to help bring this incredible experience to communities across the country.”