Spike Mendelsohn, celebrated restaurateur and Top Chef alum, is spicing up the fast-casual scene with a new and exciting concept: Knockout T@KOs.

Knockout T@KOs brings bold new energy to tacos, taquitos, burritos, and bowls-crafted with premium ingredients and chef-driven creativity. From zesty marinades to vibrant toppings, every bite is packed with flavor and playful innovation.

“T@KO is a delicious taqueria concept specifically designed for the ages of online ordering. Rooted from craving more veggies in my life, tortillas presented themselves as the best vessel to hammer home deliciousness,” said Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn.

Menu highlights include:

Chimi Supreme Taco – Juicy Beyond Steak Tips in chimichurri, loaded with pico, guac, cilantro crema and jalapeño ranch.

Tropicauli Pastor – Crispy cauliflower in sweet-smoky al pastor, topped with mango salsa and pickled red onion.

Sweet Crunch Bowl – Smoky sweet potatoes and black beans with melty cheese, jalapeño ranch, cilantro crema, and crispy onions.

Jalapeño Taquito – Golden and crispy, stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella, and jalapeños for a fiery twist.

Perfect for everyday eats or events, Knockout T@KOs also offers catering via locations found inside Whole Foods Market, with delivery or pickup services.

Prices start at $4.99 for single tacos, $11.99 for burritos, and $12.39 for bowls. Guests who join the loyalty program score a free taco. Orders can be placed via the T@KO app, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.