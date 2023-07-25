SPIN! Pizza Opens North Texas Location in Frisco

SPIN! Pizza, opens its latest North Texas location in Frisco, offering exceptional hand-tossed pizzas, fresh salads and mouth-watering sandwiches. Slated to open in early August, the new restaurant located at 4387 Main Street will continue the brand’s strong commitment to extraordinary quality and culinary craftsmanship, as it looks to elevate the pizza experience for the Frisco community.

Combining traditional Italian techniques with innovative flavor profiles, its handcrafted pizzas will captivate the taste buds of pizza enthusiasts. SPIN! Pizza promises to deliver a truly memorable flavor journey, from classic favorites like Margherita to more sophisticated options such as Sausage and Apple or Chicken and Goat Cheese.

SPIN! Pizza is recognized for using only the finest ingredients, resulting in an exceptional dining experience. In addition to its signature pizzas, guests can delight in made-to-order salads crafted with fresh greens, crisp vegetables and delectable homemade dressings. The menu further tempts with a range of irresistible panini and deli sandwiches. With a diverse array of options to accommodate gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan preferences, SPIN! Pizza ensures every guest can find something to satisfy their cravings.

"We are thrilled to introduce the unique culinary experience of SPIN! Pizza to the Frisco community,” says CEO, Ed Brownell. "Our team has poured their passion and expertise into crafting a menu that truly delights the palates of pizza lovers and food enthusiasts. With our uncompromising commitment to quality and genuine hospitality, we are confident that the Frisco location will emerge as the go-to dining destination for families in the area."

In addition to its culinary offerings, SPIN! Pizza is dedicated to providing a warm and inviting atmosphere. The Frisco location will captivate guests with its thoughtfully curated contemporary design, offering comfortable seating and an ambiance that exudes vibrancy.

As a special treat, three lucky guests who join the Frisco loyalty program by August 31, will win free pizza for a year. Visit SpinPizza.com/Join today to enter and stay informed on all the latest updates.