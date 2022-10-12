Spirit Halloween Offers Costumes Inspired by Crumbl Cookies

Spirit Halloween is teaming up with Crumbl Cookies to expand its menu of foodie-inspired fashion with two sweet new costumes this season. Together, North America's largest Halloween retailer and the nation's largest cookie company will roll out two costumes inspired by the booming baked good brand.

Fans can mix up their Halloween look with two tasty and exclusive costume options, including:

Adult Classic Pink Sugar Cookie Costume : Cookie lovers looking for a costume as sweet and perfectly-decorated as their favorite treat need look no further than Spirit Halloween's Adult Crumbl Cookies Frosted Cookie Costume. The Frosted Cookie costume features a sugar cookie base topped with Crumbl's signature swirl of pink frosting for an instant sweet tooth.

: Cookie lovers looking for a costume as sweet and perfectly-decorated as their favorite treat need look no further than Spirit Halloween's Adult Crumbl Cookies Frosted Cookie Costume. The Frosted Cookie costume features a sugar cookie base topped with Crumbl's signature swirl of pink frosting for an instant sweet tooth. Adult Iconic Pink Cookie Box Costume: Inspired by Crumbl's famous and instantly recognizable pink packaging, Spirit Halloween's Adult Crumbl Cookies Box Costume is the perfect ensemble to help fans do Halloween in classic Crumbl style.

Halloween fans craving the new cookie-inspired costumes can treat themselves exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com, while supplies last. The too-good-to-eat costumes will be offered in one size for $49.99 each.

"Spirit Halloween is famous for our creative collaborations, so teaming up with the fastest growing cookie brand in the country is a great way to celebrate the season," shares Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "We have seen the enthusiasm for Crumbl Cookies from fans, how much they love Halloween, and we are excited to serve up two hot new costumes."

"Our fans have been there to support us from the beginning, and we are so excited to provide them with a costume to help them take their celebrations to the next level," says Sawyer Hemsley, COO and Co-Founder of Crumbl Cookies. "We couldn't think of a sweeter way to help them celebrate Halloween than by giving them a chance to dress up as our fan-favorite sugar cookie and our perfectly postable pink box, especially since the beloved pink sugar cookie returned to the menu recently."