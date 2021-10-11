Spooky Season Gets Underway at Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is serving up all the treats in the mouth-watering Spooky Box. It is the perfect snack to accompany any Halloween movie marathon or costume party. These scary good flavors are available now through October 31, in the Spooky Box or they can be added to any customized donut order.

The Spooky Box will leave chilling goosebumps on your tastebuds with delicious Halloween-inspired combinations such as:

Dirt ‘N Worms: Chocolate icing with Oreo cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm

So Mummy: Vanilla icing with peach and streusel topping and salted caramel drizzle

Halloween Pumpkin: Pumpkin icing with Halloween sprinkles

For the more daring guests, conjure up your own haunting creations with the Spooky Box Decorating Kit. Available to order with four donuts (family) or eight (flock), the do-it-yourself decorating kit comes with bare donuts, two icings and a minimum of 4 toppings, including the limited-time gummy worm and Halloween sprinkles. Halloween never tasted so good.

Get cozy and sip on the spiced sweetness of pumpkin pie in Duck Donuts’ coffee. Enjoy the iconic fall flavor in a frappe, latte, or sweet cream cold brew. Or add an icy thrill to any order with the thick and creamy Dirt ‘N Worms milkshake or donut sundae topped with a limited-time gummy worm.

