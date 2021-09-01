Spotless Burgers Switches to Lightlife Plant-Based Burger as Patty of Choice

Plant-based menu items are taking off across the U.S. So much so that one southern California business owner decided to dedicate an entire fast casual restaurant to being 100% plant-based with the goal of appealing to both vegans and flexitarians.

Spotless Burgers was founded by Al and Luz Gross in February 2021. Their slogan is “Better Taste, Better Burger” and they mean it. When they originally opened, they were using the Impossible Burger as their plant-based patty but have decided to make a clean break and this coming Labor Day weekend are switching to Lightlife Plant-Based Burger as their patty of choice.

“Living a Spotless lifestyle begins with what we nourish our bodies with along with the companies we support,” says Al Gross, founder of Spotless Burgers. “Lightlife Plant-Based Burgers are a better fit with our mission because they contain clean, simple ingredients, are free of gluten and soy, are Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as carbon neutral in their footprint. Plus, they taste amazing!”

In addition, Spotless Burgers is working to make plant-based options more accessible – they’ve reduced their price on all plant-based burgers by 20%.

Spotless Burgers’ guests have a choice of three menu items featuring Lightlife Plant-Based Burgers, all for $7.95:

Spotless Burger : Lightlife Plant-Based Burger patty, plant-based American cheese, tomato, kosher dill pickles, red onions, and butter lettuce, topped with Spotless sauce hand-crafted and made daily, all on a brioche bun.

: Lightlife Plant-Based Burger patty, plant-based American cheese, tomato, kosher dill pickles, red onions, and butter lettuce, topped with Spotless sauce hand-crafted and made daily, all on a brioche bun. Truffle Shuffle: Lightlife Plant-Based Burger patty, plant-based American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and kosher dill pickles, topped with hand-crafted truffle aioli sauce, all on a brioche bun.

Lightlife Plant-Based Burger patty, plant-based American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and kosher dill pickles, topped with hand-crafted truffle aioli sauce, all on a brioche bun. Buckwild BBQ: Lightlife Plant-Based Burger patty, plant-based American cheese, fried white onions, and gluten-free tater gems, topped with daily-crafted BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun.

Spotless Burgers currently has three Southern California locations in Glendora, Upland, and San Gabriel, with plans to open six more locations by the first quarter of 2022 in Riverside, Burbank, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Rancho Cucamonga and Cal Poly (Pomona).

Lightlife’s partnership with Spotless Burgers is a perfect example of a win-win for both QSR customers and their guests. Lightlife is owned by parent company Greenleaf Foods, which also owns Field Roast, makers of plant-based meats and cheeses. Customers know they can rely on an efficient supply chain and appreciate their commitment to ethical and sustainable sourcing. Both Spotless Burgers and Lightlife share the same food philosophy of offering only clean, plant-based ingredients, which is something consumers can feel good about eating and supporting.

Lightlife Plant-Based Burger is crafted with simple and recognizable ingredients, and provides 20 grams of protein with 45% less saturated fat than traditional ground beef.