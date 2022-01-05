SpotOn Appoints Three New Executives

SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, today announced the addition of three new executives in the roles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief People Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. The appointments come on the heels of more than 100% year-over-year growth in 2021, two major acquisitions, $425 Million in new funding at a valuation of $3.15 Billion, and the addition of hundreds of new employees to support customer demand.

Lisa Banks, Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Banks joins SpotOn as Chief Financial Officer and brings with her over 20 years of finance and accounting experience most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Finance at ServiceNow, Inc. Banks has also held finance roles at leading technology and financial service providers, including Cisco, MarketWatch and Ernst & Young. With an eye for strategy and investing for growth, Banks will oversee the finance organization and will partner with the Executive Leadership Team to drive operational excellence at SpotOn.

Banks serves on the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair of Dialpad, Inc. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Santa Clara University. She will report to SpotOn’s co-CEOs and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

“Looking at all SpotOn has accomplished over the last 12 months, it’s clear the company has huge potential with strong leadership and a fantastic market opportunity,” says Lisa Banks, Chief Financial Officer at SpotOn. “I am excited to bring my experience to the team and help take SpotOn into its next phase of growth, furthering our mission to help independent businesses compete and win.”

“In Lisa, we’re gaining more than a finance leader; we’re gaining a strategic thought partner who not only understands what we’re trying to accomplish, but is ready to roll up her sleeves and help us connect the dots to get there faster,” says Zach Hyman, SpotOn’s co-CEO and co-founder. “She is exceedingly talented, highly strategic, and a phenomenal culture fit.”

JiNa Han, Chief People Officer

As Chief People Officer, JiNa Han will oversee SpotOn’s people strategy to attract, develop, and retain the right talent for growth, and invest in culture to drive business outcomes. Han joins SpotOn with more than a decade of experience in people operations and leadership at organizations including Dialpad and Poshmark. At SpotOn, Han will be integral in evolving processes and procedures, while maintaining and advancing the company’s culture of “heart and hustle” as it continues to hire aggressively, particularly in Product and Sales, to support strong client demand.

Mark Brodahl, Chief Revenue Officer

After more than two decades in sales and leadership roles serving SMBs at Groupon and Angie’s List, Mark Brodahl will join as Chief Revenue Officer, focusing on SpotOn’s revenue generation, client retention and sales excellence. With a proven track record in strategic sales planning and execution, Brodahl will bring his passion for building high-performance sales organizations to SpotOn, charting a path to increased software adoption, client loyalty and retention, and end-to-end solution acquisition, while maintaining competitive acquisition costs and industry-leading customer support.

“We’re thrilled to welcome JiNa and Mark to the team to drive sustainable growth and success of our two most important assets - our team and our clients,” says Matt Hyman, co-founder and co-CEO. “The two will partner closely to ensure we’re developing talent and implementing processes that foster a culture of excellence and of empathy for our clients.”

The three appointments follow a year of strong growth for the software and payments company and major new product introductions in the restaurant and retail industries. Banks, Han, and Brodahl join a team of more than 1,700 employees to drive the continued acceleration of the business and support for independent businesses in 2022.