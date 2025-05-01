As warm weather returns, so too does pest pressure around quick service restaurants (QSRs). Ants, flies, and other seasonal occasional pests like earwigs and box elder bugs, are especially active during spring and summer months, and without a plan to combat them, these pests can quickly go from a minor nuisance outside to a serious problem inside.

Sprague Pest Solutions, a leading provider of commercial pest management services across the Western U.S., urges QSR operators to make exterior pest prevention a top priority this season. With decades of experience serving the foodservice industry, Sprague understands that successful pest management starts before pests ever cross the threshold.

“Pests live outside, so that’s where they need to be stopped,” said Dan Scott, BCE, a regional entomologist at Sprague Pest Solutions. “Quick service restaurants are uniquely vulnerable to pests due to the large amount of food waste generated, frequent deliveries, and high traffic. That’s why layered prevention strategies that begin at the perimeter are so effective.”

Why Perimeter Treatments Matter



Perimeter pest control is the first line of defense. By targeting pests in their outdoor habitat – around landscaping, dumpsters, utility penetrations, and other entry points – restaurant managers can prevent infestations before they start. Sprague’s perimeter treatments are performed by highly trained professionals and tailored to the unique layout and pest pressure of each location.

A Layered, Preventive Approach



Effective pest prevention in QSR locations doesn’t stop with perimeter treatments. Sprague recommends combining these efforts with consistent sanitation protocols and sound exclusion practices, including:

Installing and maintaining door sweeps and weather stripping

Ensuring windows are screened and doors remain closed when not in use

Using proper exterior lighting to minimize insect attraction

Keeping dumpster lids closed and garbage areas clean

Maintaining landscaping to limit harborage areas



When combined with regular pest control services, these practices support higher food safety standards, protect your brand reputation, and reduce the risk of health department violations.

Specialists in the Foodservice Sector



Sprague Pest Solutions has been protecting commercial food environments for almost 100 years. With discreet service, responsive communication, and a commitment to results, the company partners with many of the most recognizable QSR brands in the West. Their pest control programs are built around the unique demands of fast-paced food operations helping managers stay ahead of pest problems without interrupting service.

“As the weather heats up, now is the time to prepare,” added Scott. “QSRs that act early with perimeter protection and strong sanitation protocols will have the upper hand on pests all summer long.”

For more information on how Sprague supports quick service restaurants, visit www.spraguepest.com.