Spread Bagelry, the beloved Philadelphia-based bagel brand known for its wood-fired ovens and handcrafted recipes, announced the appointment of Tom Selementi as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

With over 10 years of executive leadership experience, most recently as President of Le Pain Quotidien US and the the Little Beet, Selementi brings a strong track record of operational excellence, brand growth, and team development. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Spread Bagelry as the company continues its expansion across the Philadelphia area and the Southeast, with a key opening in Atlanta slated for later this year.

“I’m honored to join a brand that has built such a loyal following through its dedication to craft, quality, and community,” said Selementi. “Spread Bagelry represents everything that’s special about neighborhood hospitality and the rich culinary tradition of Philadelphia. I look forward to working with our team to scale our vision while staying true to our roots.”

Selementi steps into the role at a time of strategic growth for Spread Bagelry, with 17 locations currently operating and a renewed focus on guest experience, digital innovation, and operational consistency. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening the company’s infrastructure and accelerating its long-term vision.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom as CEO,” said Rob Brown (MVP Capital), Chairman of the Board of Spread Bagelry. “His passion for the guest experience, team-first approach, and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal leader for our next phase.”

Spread Bagelry was founded in 2010 and has grown into a distinctive brand that brings the tradition of Montreal-style bagels to communities across the East Coast. Known for its authentic wood-fired ovens, handcrafted bagels, and commitment to local neighborhoods, Spread continues to redefine what a bagel shop can be.