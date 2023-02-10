Spread Bagelry Opens Instagram Contest to Benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation

It’s the season of love and Spread Bagelry is ‘spreading the love’ in an epic way this Valentine’s Day. The fast-casual, go-to Philly staple since 2010, is running an Instagram contest benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation, a cause they have been raising funds and awareness for vigorously.

Spread Bagelry’s “Tee for Two” Valentine’s Day Giveaway will begin on 2/10 and close on 2/15, with a winner being announced by 2/17. The “Tee for Two” contest is easy to enter:

• Simply like Spread Bagelry’s Instagram photo on Valentine’s Day.

• Follow @spreadbagelry on Instagram.

• Tag people you love in the comment section – no limit!

• If you really want to boost the chance of winning, a bonus entry will be given to all who repost the post to their own Instagram story and tag @spreadbagelry

The winner will score two super-soft Amberella ‘Spread Love’ tie dye t-shirts, a $25 Spread Bagelry gift card, a $25 gift card to Amberella’s online store, and an assortment of La Colombe teas (total prize value of $150). Spread Bagelry’s ‘Spread Love’ tee is on-trend, breathable, and is custom dyed, so no two are exactly alike. We collaborated with the iconic Amberella (a Philly/L.A.-based mixed media and street artist) because her work effortlessly connects with others on emotional and universal levels. The shirts are available for purchase online and in all Spread Bagelry store locations (while supplies last), with 100% of the proceeds derived from t-shirt sales directly benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“We just wanted a way to engage people in a fun way. And our partnership with the Amberella brand is so perfect for this holiday, we are so proud to have her on our Spread Love team.” says Jami Slotnick, head of Marketing at Spread Bagelry.

The winner of this contest will be announced on Instagram and Facebook. Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram