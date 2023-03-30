Spread Bagelry to Support The Eagles Autism Foundation

During the month of April 2023, all Spread Bagelry locations in our area will feature the option for guests to round up their purchases when ordering in person. Options also are available for donations at various increments at the register in-store, and through online ordering via Spread’s website. 100% of proceeds from the round up campaign will be donated to The Eagles Autism Foundation. The round up campaign is just one of Spread’s initiatives to raise money to help fund research and programming in the field of autism here in the Greater Philadelphia area and around the world.

“We commenced this program just four months ago,” says Brooks Tanner, COO of Spread, “the month long round up campaign will help us achieve our goal of raising upwards of 20k for this very worthy charity. It feels good to give back in a very real way and help others, but we can’t do it alone. I always say we are so much more than a bagel shop, and this is a bona fide proof point which differentiates our brand,” he adds.

Spread is planning an exciting end-of-month event culminating months of hard work. On Sunday, 4/30/23, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, ‘Sensory Swoop’, will make an appearance in The King of Prussia Town Center near Spread’s King of Prussia location (100 Main St #160, King of Prussia, PA 19406) followed by more meet and greet photo opportunities with the official Eagles Cheerleaders (2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.). This appearance will occur during King of Prussia District’s Block Party for CHOP. Be sure to stop by the green space in KOP Town Center that day to join in on the fun and also sample free gourmet drinks by Happy Being®. On this day, Spread will host a pop up shop and will gift their unisex ‘Spread Love’ T-shirts to anyone who purchases 6 or more raffle tickets (while supplies last). 100% of T-shirt sales will benefit Eagles Autism Foundation.

Spread will also be selling tickets for a fun raffle on 4/30/23. The randomly selected winner will walk away with a replica football autographed by wide receiver, DeVonta Smith! Additional gift baskets will be available as well. Tickets will be on sale starting at 1:00 p.m. - one for $5 or five for $20. Again, a free, limited-edition ‘Spread Love’ T-shirt will be provided for those who purchase 6 or more raffle tickets (a $30 value)!

“Even though ‘the birds’ didn’t walk away with the Vince Lombardi trophy this year, when it comes to community impact, they irrefutably lead the charge,” says Jami Slotnick, Marketing/Brand manager at Spread. “We would like to thank everyone at The Eagles Autism Foundation for their ongoing administrative support as this is our first year partnering with this organization, which was founded in 2017 by Eagles CEO Jeffery Lurie. In May, we’ll be sending a team of Spread employees pulled from all of our stores to the Eagles Autism Challenge. It’s going to be super fun,” she added.