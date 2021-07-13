Sprinkles Names Michelle Wong Chief Marketing Officer

Sprinkles, the renowned dessert bakery, announced today that Michelle Wong has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this newly created role, Wong will lead all consumer and product marketing programs as Sprinkles continues to innovate product offerings to their guests across the country. Wong will join the senior leadership team of the company and report to President and CEO Dan Mesches.

“In addition to being an outstanding leader with an impressive track record of elevating global brands, Michelle is a true creative expert. In just a few months, she led the Sprinkles team to successfully launch a new product line (Sprinkles Chocolate) that made national headlines,” says Dan Mesches, President and CEO of Sprinkles. “As we continue our nationwide growth plans, Michelle will keep Sprinkles best-in-class by developing a full DTC line of products, bakery innovation and implementing technology to enhance our guests’ experience with Sprinkles.

“As a long-time fan of Sprinkles, I have always admired the brand’s approach to innovating classic American desserts that continue to bring guests back,” says Michelle Wong, Chief Marketing Officer of Sprinkles. “Now, joining the company as an Asian American CMO, I’m proud to be part of a team that values diversity in leadership. My vision for Sprinkles is to continue championing creativity and ingenuity across all departments and grow our reach in storefronts and direct to consumer presence so guests everywhere can enjoy Sprinkles.”

Wong moves to Sprinkles after serving as the first female President and Managing Partner at creative ad agency, Dailey. Wong brings nearly 20 years of extensive experience leading innovative, fully-integrated marketing programs across culinary, travel and consumer products including Qantas Airlines and Nestle’s Butterfinger. A change-maker in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) space within creative industries, Wong has been invited to speak at SXSW, 3% Conference and most recently was honored with a ColorComm Circle award in recognition of her outstanding leadership and mentorship to other women in the industry.

Wong holds a Grand Diplôme from Le Cordon Bleu in London. As a storyteller, she is passionate about connecting brands with their audience through the power of creativity and authenticity.