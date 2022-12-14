Sprinkles Opens First U.S. Franchise Location in Riverton, Utah

Sprinkles, the renowned dessert bakery celebrated for iconizing cupcakes and launching the world’s first Cupcake ATM announces the opening of its first domestic franchise location in Riverton, Utah on December 14, 2022. Since launching the gourmet cupcake craze with its Beverly Hills bakery in 2005, the company has grown extensively with 23 bakeries and over 50 cupcake ATMs across the country. Sprinkles’ first-ever domestic franchise lays out ambitious plans to expand the bakery’s footprint domestically and internationally.

“Opening the first Sprinkles in Utah is such a treat,” says owner, Colin Larsen. “Everyone is so excited to see a national brand like Sprinkles here and be part of the community in Riverton.”

Under CEO Dan Mesches’ leadership on strategic brand growth, revenue management, product innovation, and c-suite talent acquisition, Sprinkles sets its sights on 100 domestic franchise locations and 100 international locations over the next three years in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and MENA.

“With a track record of increasing sales and revenue year over year by 20% with an award-winning C-suite team overseeing marketing, finance, and operations, Sprinkles is at its prime for both domestic and international franchising,” says Dan Mesches, CEO and President, Sprinkles. “We are looking forward to announcing a series of new deals in 2023, including our first international franchise in Asia.”

During the pandemic, Sprinkles launched an e-ecommerce platform and national shipping, and invested in new technology and design to enhance the in-bakery guest experience. Sprinkles bakeries boast $2M AUV. To remain at the forefront of innovation in the bakery space, Sprinkles expanded their product offering to include a line of chocolate bars, popcorn, and cookies inspired by their best-selling cupcake flavors. This past year, Sprinkles partnered with household name lifestyle and culinary brands like Lexus, Golde, Kosterina, and Sanctuary, along with celebrity chefs Brooke Williamson and Claudette Zepeda to launch new flavors that continue to surprise and delight guests.

Sprinkles Riverton is located on 4488 W Teal Ridge Way Suite H-145, Riverton, UT 84096 and the hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10am-8pm and Friday through Saturday, 10am-9pm. The new bakery will feature Sprinkles’ refreshed contemporary design such as the brand's iconic modern dot wallpaper, with sleek white tiles and soft wood grain surfaces, an eye-catching bakery case, digital menu boards, and kiosks for easy ordering.