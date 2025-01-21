Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and wide variety of food, announced that Stacey Kane and Tom Seeker have joined the brand and will serve as fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), respectively.

With more than 25 years of experience supporting multi-unit chains across a range of segments, Kane will be responsible for setting and driving the overall marketing strategy for the brand, ensuring that Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned for explosive growth in 2025. With more than 23 years of experience in technology leadership, including extensive expertise in multi-unit restaurant operations and international ventures, Seeker’s focus will be optimizing Ziggi’s technology stack to enhance operational efficiency, support scalability, and improve the customer experience.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Stacey join the Ziggi’s team,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO and co-founder of Ziggi’s Coffee. “With more than 100 stores open and counting, we’ve got some great wind in our sails and real solid momentum. We’re looking forward to the ideation and creativity that Stacey will bring to the table, which is exactly what we need as we look to fuel that growth even further in 2025.”

A pioneer in the restaurant space when it comes to the use of social media and the harnessing of data to elevate the guest experience, Kane has been recognized as a five-time Top 20 Mover and Shaker by Fast Casual Magazine and has made Nation’s Restaurant News Power Reader’s Choice list on three occasions. She has been a National Pro-Start Judge since 2019 and after serving as a consultant, she was asked to sit on the board of CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees in 2022. CORE’s mission is to provide short-term financial relief to food and beverage service employees with children when navigating a qualifying circumstance.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with this brand — Brandon and Camrin have truly built something special,” said Stacey Kane, fractional CMO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “I’m looking forward to working alongside them to help shape its future in the coming years, especially as we look to scale and bring more franchisee partners and locations online.”

Seeker’s impressive background includes service in the United States Navy as an Electronic Warfare Technician, where he served honorably for 10 years and was a veteran of Desert Storm. His leadership experience across diverse industries, including hospitality, manufacturing, and audio-visual industries, with deep roots in the restaurant sector, will help Seeker guide Ziggi’s Coffee through the evolving landscape of the restaurant and technology sectors.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more qualified person for this role than Tom,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO and co-founder of Ziggi’s Coffee “His extensive experience leading technology teams for renowned restaurant brands, both brick‑and‑mortar and virtual, will be instrumental in helping us build the robust tech foundation needed to fuel our continued expansion, stay ahead of the curve and deliver innovative solutions to our customers, franchise partners, and employees.”

Seeker previously served as a senior IT leader, overseeing technology for over 23 well-known brands such as The Oyster Bar, Barnhill’s Buffet, Pappa Lovetti’s, McGuires Irish Pub, Shrimp Basket, Toojay’s, Planet Hollywood, Brio, Bertucci’s, Buca Di Beppo, and many others. Seeker also played a key role in driving technology strategy for virtual restaurant brands under Virtual Dining Concepts, including the immensely popular MrBeast Burger, Nascar Refuel, Wing Squad, and Tyga Bytes, among others. His ability to balance the demands of both traditional and virtual restaurant operations will be invaluable as Ziggi’s Coffee pursues expansion in both sectors.

“Joining Ziggi’s Coffee at such an exciting time is truly an honor,” said Tom Seeker, fractional CTO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to enhance the company’s technology infrastructure, streamline operations, and position Ziggi’s for sustainable growth. My mission is to ensure that the technology we implement not only supports our rapid growth but also sets us up for continued success in the years ahead.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher‑quality beverage and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.