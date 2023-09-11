Starbird Adds Chicken Nuggets to Menu

Starbird, the nation’s first super-premium fast food concept, has sought out to elevate the top menu item consumers know and love: The chicken nugget. Beginning September 12, Starbird will be releasing its latest limited-time menu item just in time for fall.

With a passion for innovation and expertise in crafting mouth-watering crispy chicken, Starbird is enhancing the chicken nugget by providing a higher quality product that pairs perfectly with the brand’s crave-able, house-made sauces to make for a chicken nugget experience guests have never had before. Starbird will also be launching a virtual brand on DoorDash and UberEats as part of this launch titled “Starbird Nuggets."

Starbird Chicken Nuggets - All white-meat, super-premium jumbo nuggets never treated with antibiotics. Always fresh, never frozen and coated with a secret blend of gluten free flour and spices. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside and pairs perfectly with our 9 house-made dipping sauces.

Available in a 4-piece kids meal + side, 6/10/20 piece options, and 40/60/80/100 nugget platters.

The latest LTO was introduced early to the brand’s Corte Madera location and kicked off the new category as 10 percent of sales with outstanding, 5-star reviews with customers raving of the item’s juiciness.